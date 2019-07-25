10 new jobs at revamped Kildare McDonald's

The McDonald's restaurant in Maynooth has been reopened following a €750,000 revamp which will create 10 new jobs.

The state-of-the-art restaurant will now employ 85 people, and local franchisee Chris Pocock has installed the latest in the chain's digital ordering technology.

The revamped restaurant, which first opened its doors in Maynooth 10 years ago, will now seat 84 people. It will also feature a host of new digital facilities, all designed with changing customer needs in mind including table service, an indoor kids digital play table with Samsung Galaxy tablets, and touch screen self-order kiosks, plus new kitchen technology.

The McDonald’s Maynooth restaurant is operated by franchisee Chris Pocock, who also owns the Donaghmede franchise in Dublin. Chris has worked with McDonald’s for 25 years in Ireland and Norway.

Speaking about the restaurant reopening, Chris Pocock said, “I am very proud of the changes we have made to our Maynooth restaurant. Over the last ten years, this restaurant has prided itself on offering the best family-friendly facilities and services. With our new self-order kiosks, customers can make more personalised food choices. And we will continue to ensure that we serve made-to-order meals using the best quality ingredients, in the most efficient time possible.”

McDonald’s Maynooth will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.