iPads, phones, bicycles and... a reindeer hide rug up for grabs at Kildare Airport Lost and Found luggage auction

An assortment of goods rescued from lost and abandoned airport luggage will go under the hammer with a Kildare auction company at the end of July.

The sale will be of interest to those who fancy getting their hands on computers, phones, luggage, jewellery clothes and other items left behind or lost by travellers - all at a knockdown cost.

The entire catalogue can be viewed at the Naas-based Irish Machinery Auctions website, and includes an assortment of electrical goods and clothing.

The more unique items in the sale include a reindeer hide rug, walking sticks and an umbrella seat, an airbed, a bag of old Irish coins and a glass coffee table.

The auction will take place on Saturday, July 27, starting at 11am, and interested parties can also place bids online on the site.

Did you lose a reindeer rug on a flight? It's up for auction in Kildare next week!