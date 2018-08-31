Kildare jobs roundup: Who's recruiting in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

An oil tanker driver is required in the Kildare area.

Hydraulic & Pallet Truck Services Ltd is recruiting for a service engineer and sales administrator.

Newly-opened in Sallins, Rogerson Reddan has vacancies for quantity surveyors.

Tynan Dillon in Naas has vacancies for trainee accountants.

CQS Group is recruiting both experienced and graduate quantity surveyors.

Care at Home Services is hosting a couple of recruitment open days as it has contracts available for carers.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!