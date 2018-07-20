Sponsored Content
Kildare Jobs Alert: Hanlon Concrete is hiring
Vacancies at well-known Kildare concrete company
Hanlon Concrete is hiring
Hanlon Concrete, the trusted name in concrete for decades, are currently seeking qualified HGV Drivers to join our experienced team.
Applicants must hold CPC qualification, Safe Pass & Manual Handling certificates and be familiar with health and safety practices.
Contact 045 860149 to apply. Hanlon Concrete is based in Naas, Co Kildare.
