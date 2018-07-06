Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?
Kildare jobs roundup on Friday, July 6, 2018
Looking for a new job?
Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
Larkin's Bar and Lounge in Edenderry are hiring a qualified chef.
Killeen Civil Engineering are seeking a purchasing officer and an admin/accounts technician.
Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board have a vacancy for a Community Education Outreach Worker.
A part-time office administrator is required for a Clane construction company.
St David's NS in Naas is seeking a school secretary.
Powerscreen Ireland is hiring a group financial controller.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
