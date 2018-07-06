Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

Larkin's Bar and Lounge in Edenderry are hiring a qualified chef.

Killeen Civil Engineering are seeking a purchasing officer and an admin/accounts technician.

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board have a vacancy for a Community Education Outreach Worker.

A part-time office administrator is required for a Clane construction company.

St David's NS in Naas is seeking a school secretary.

Powerscreen Ireland is hiring a group financial controller.

