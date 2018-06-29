Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
A qualified chef is required for Larkin's Bar & Lounge in Edenderry.
Grey Abbey Veterinary Hospital requires a full-time receptionist for maternity cover.
Killeen Civil Engineering is hiring a purchasing officer and admin/accounts technician.
A part-time dental surgery assistant is required in Newbridge.
A part-time accounting technician/bookkeeper is required.
Allenwood Community Development Association CLG is hiring a manager.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
