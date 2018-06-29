Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

A qualified chef is required for Larkin's Bar & Lounge in Edenderry.

Grey Abbey Veterinary Hospital requires a full-time receptionist for maternity cover.

Killeen Civil Engineering is hiring a purchasing officer and admin/accounts technician.

A part-time dental surgery assistant is required in Newbridge.

A part-time accounting technician/bookkeeper is required.

Allenwood Community Development Association CLG is hiring a manager.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!