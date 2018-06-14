Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?
Kildare Village and the Moat Theatre among organisations hiring staff in County Kildare
Kildare jobs roundup
Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
An experienced track machine driver is required for a Kildare construction site.
B Logistics requires experienced HGV delivery drivers.
Kildare County Council has several vacancies - for an executive architect and climate action regional coordinators (senior executive and executive level).
The Moat Theatre in Naas is hiring a full-time Technical officer and a part-time PR/marketing officer.
Slevin's Pub, Dunboyne, is hiring a chef de partie.
Hugh Statham Goldsmith & Jewellery in Naas has a full-time position available.
Kildare Village has vacancies for two business analysts.
PLR Repairs is hiring a fully-qualified mechanic and an apprentice mechanic.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
