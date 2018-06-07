Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

Teagasc has an opportunity for an ICT Technical Services Manager, based at its head office in Carlow.

KSN Project Management is seeking a full-time clerk of works for a new school project in Maynooth.

CME Auctioneers is now hiring a full-time front office receptionist/administrator.

Mitchell Chimneys has a vacancy for a general operative, with an immediate start.

B Logistics requires experienced HGV delivery drivers.

Ventac has a vacancy for a manufacturing and design engineer in its Blessington head offices.

Trench Control has vacancies for a truck driver, a welder/fabricator, and a yard/site operative.

Kilcock Equipment Sales is hiring a book-keeper.

A chef de partie is required for Slevin's Pub, Dunboyne.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!