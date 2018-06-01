Bank card chaos hits Kildare as customers experience problems using bank cards
Visa network outage across Europe to blame
Customers across the country are experiencing problems using bank and credit cards this afternoon.
The issues reportedly arose after the Visa card network experienced severe disruptions today.
This has left some customers unable to use their cards to make payments for goods and services in shops and at tills. However, some ATM machines are still letting customers withdraw cash.
Irish banks have said they are aware of the issue and working to get it resolved.
We are aware of intermittent issues with AIB cards today. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/Zk6IZ7Dqnb— AIB (@AIBIreland) June 1, 2018
We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues. This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM.— Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) June 1, 2018
