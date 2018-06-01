Bank card chaos hits Kildare as customers experience problems using bank cards

Visa network outage across Europe to blame

File photo

Customers across the country are experiencing problems using bank and credit cards this afternoon.

The issues reportedly arose after the Visa card network experienced severe disruptions today.

This has left some customers unable to use their cards to make payments for goods and services in shops and at tills. However, some ATM machines are still letting customers withdraw cash.

Irish banks have said they are aware of the issue and working to get it resolved.