Bank card chaos hits Kildare as customers experience problems using bank cards

Customers across the country are experiencing problems using bank and credit cards this afternoon.

The issues reportedly arose after the Visa card network experienced severe disruptions today.

This has left some customers unable to use their cards to make payments for goods and services in shops and at tills. However, some ATM machines are still letting customers withdraw cash.

Irish banks have said they are aware of the issue and working to get it resolved.

We are aware of intermittent issues with AIB cards today. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/Zk6IZ7Dqnb — AIB (@AIBIreland) June 1, 2018