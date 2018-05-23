Sponsored Content
Kildare jobs alert: Sean Og Construction is hiring
Tradesmen, labourers and more required
A construction company is looking to hire for several roles for jobs based in the Kildare, Meath and Dublin areas.
Sean Óg Construction has been in business for 25 years, and works primarily in the area of residential construction.
It has vacancies for tradespeople, team leaders, an electrician and semi-skilled labourers.
For more information on how to apply, see ad below.
