Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?
Lily O'Brien's and Cash & Carry Kitchens among companies hiring
Looking for a new job? Check out the Leinster Leader's recruitment pages
Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
Lily O'Brien's, the chocolate company based in Newbridge, is looking to recruit a junior accounts assistant.
Cash & Carry Kitchens is seeking kitchen fitters in Kildare and Laois.
A landscape operative, based around Kildare, is sought by Eire Landscapes.
A bricklaying sub-contractor is required for a building site in the Naas area.
Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge is looking to recruit a clinical nurse manager.
Spirit Hire has several vacancies for experienced construction tradespeople, based in Kildare and South County Dublin.
The Buggy Man, based in Naas, is seeking an employee for a service admin role.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
