Kildare Leader funding information evenings for tourism and enterprise development

County Kildare Leader Partnership is holding a series of information evenings in March on funding opportunities for Rural Tourism and Enterprise Development.

The evenings will be held on:

• March 8 at Teach Dara, Kildare town

• March 13 at the Celbridge Manor Hotel

• March 15 at the Clanard Court Hotel

The closing date for expressions of interest for getting Rural Tourism and Enterprise Development project funding is Friday, April 6.

For more information, see below or visit www.countykildarelp.ie.