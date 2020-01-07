Go Greener with Grangecon: FREE Waste Prevention and Recycling Workshop - Mon, 13 January

Go Greener with Grangecon is hosting a free Waste Prevention and Recycling Workshop on Monday, 13 January at 7:30pm in Grangecon’s Church Hall.

"The workshop will be led by the Environmental Awareness Officer for Wicklow County Council, Jim Callery" said Jennifer Prior.

"Jim will talk for about an hour, offering information on ways we can reduce the amount of packaging we bring into our homes as well as the correct ways to dispose of it. Tea and coffee will be provided, all welcome.

For more information please find Go Greener with Grangecon on Facebook, or email us at gogreenerwithgrangecon@gmail.com.