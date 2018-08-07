Another film award for Kildare girl at Wexford Festival

Young Clane actress, Isabel Connolly, has won a second award for her performance a short film, A Timely Gift, directed by Padraic Keane.

Earlier this year, the nine year won Best Actor at the First Glance Film Festival in Los Angeles for her role in the short twenty two minute film.

Last weekend, her talent won her another award, this time at the Wexford Film Festival. “We are over the moon for her - this is now her second best actor award but this time she was up against adult actors too and still she won,” her mother Mandy told the Leader.

Dave McGlone, Festival Director, told the Leader:“The film played on the last night of Wexford Film Festival and was received extremely well and even received a standing ovation.”

Other winners at Wexford came from Dublin, Ohio and Wexford.

Isabel, who trains at the Vicky Barry Performing Arts in Clane, along with her sister, Ruby, picked up the best young actor at the Los Angeles Film Festival in early March.

Her sister, Ruby (8), is due to appear in a new supermarket advertisement, due to be aired for the first time this Sunday coming, during RTE’s sports coverage.

A Timely Gift tells the story of a woman suffering from amnesia who receives a gift left for her by her grandfather before he died. It was selected for the Canada Short Film Festival last December and received an award of excellence.