First novel published by Kildangan author to be launched this evening

'Aria, A Symphony of Love' by local Kildare author Brendan Bracken is being launched in Newbridge Library this evening, Wednesday 23 May at 7pm.

This historical romance novel features the tragic love story of Consuella, a young girl from a convent in Verona, and Antonio a dashing young man from Milan. All are welcome to the launch.

This novel revolves around the world of opera in early twentieth century Italy.

It is the love story of Consuella, a young girl from the convent in Verona,and Antonio a dashing young man from Milan.

Brendan is originally from Dublin, but has been living in Kildangan for many years. Both is son and daughter are published authors.