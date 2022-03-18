WATCH: Kellie Harrington shocks Late Late viewers with stunning singing voice
Viewers of the special St Patrick's Day RTE Late Late Show were stunned as Olympic champion boxer Kellie Harrington sang a classic Irish ballad.
Coaxed by host Ryan Tubridy and special guest, actor John C Reilly, the gold medallist from Tokyo performed an acapella version of Grace.
There is no end to @Kelly64kg's talents #LateLate pic.twitter.com/CMj4H3OKTl— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 17, 2022
The studio was stunned into silence by Kellie's beautiful voice. Afterwards, she turned to her partner Mandy and said, "I can't believe I've just done that on TV."
Twitter users were quick to react to the performance.
Kellie Harrington what a blooming legend ☘️☘️☘️— Stuart Wilson (@SuperHoops1901) March 17, 2022
The singing on the @RTELateLateShow ☘️ tonight has been immense. And the singers were an actor and a boxer. Massive well done to #JohnCReilly and #KellieHarrington for entertaining us with their beautiful voices and fabulous choice of songs. Loved them@Kelly64kg #StPatricksDay— Cathy Bradyx 19 (@CeeBee8) March 17, 2022
Kellie Harrington singing Grace on @RTELateLateShow— Gareth Noble (@GarNob) March 17, 2022
She couldn’t be more perfect
Kellie Harrington @Kelly64kg for president. She's the best! https://t.co/YxSuy4An10— Professor Yvonne Daly (@yvonnedaly) March 17, 2022
