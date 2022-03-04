Guests revealed for tonight's very special RTE Late Late Show
An Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal for Ukraine, Aslan, Róisín Murphy and Alan Cumming are all among guests for tonight’s Late Late Show on RTE One.
With the war in Ukraine, this Friday night’s RTÉ Late Late Show will be dedicated to the Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal for Ukraine to help raise vital funds for humanitarian assistance for those directly impacted by the disaster.
Host Ryan Tubridy will also speak with Ukrainians living in Ireland about their concerns and worries for their families who are still in Ukraine.
Dublin band Aslan will be performing in support of the fundraiser and will reflect on the crisis as will singer/songwriter Róisín Murphy who has postponed two dates in Russia.
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming (Circle of Friends, James Bond GoldenEye and X2) will share his thoughts on the current situation.
The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One tonight, Friday, March 4, at 9:35 pm
