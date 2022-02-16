Search

17 Feb 2022

PHOTO GALLERY: Naas musical society coffee morning

Daragh Nolan

16 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Naas musical society hosted a coffee morning to raise funds for their upcoming production.

Naas Musical Society hit the ground running with the first of many fundraisers. The society organised a coffee morning hosted by society President Mona Conroy which was well attended by members, friends and family.

Huge thanks to everyone who attended, bought raffle tickets, donated items and of course donated to the raffle. Special shout out to Local Barista Barry Mooney from Perk Up Coffee who donated a 50 euro voucher to the raffle. Much appreciated and was even won by our very own chairman Shane Byrne.

The Society are busy rehearsing for their upcoming concert “A Celebration of Song” which will be staged in the Moat Theatre March 9-12.

Mona Conroy is so excited to be back directing the society again alongside Musical Director Mairead McKenna and Choreographer Grace McGrath

“A Celebration of Song” was due to be performed in the Osprey hotel last November but due to restrictions at the time the society had the very difficult decision to postpone the concert.

On behalf of Local Poet Timmy Conway, his bother Donie Conway and brother in law Anthony McAllister will step into his shoes on the night and recite a poem from his well-known book of poetry based around his childhood growing up in Naas.

Special guest singers will include Tenors Paul Linehan and Sean O’Keeffe who have been members of the society since the very start in 1996.

Well known Soprano Norah King will also grace the stage on the night and we are blessed to have her on board. Another past member who joined the society in 1997.

Tickets are on sale now at the Moat Theatre Box Office – www.moattheatre.com

https://moattheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873629163 

BOX OFFICE - 045 883030

www.moattheatre.com

