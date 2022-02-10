Search

West Side Story remake will launch on Disney+ next month

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story will arrive on Disney+ next month, it has been announced.

The musical adaptation will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday March 2 in most countries including the UK and US.

It will launch in Taiwan on March 9 and Japan on March 30.

The film has been in UK cinemas since December, after being delayed for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

A one-hour ABC special called Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is available on Disney+ now.

It features behind-the-scenes footage of the stars, director Spielberg and the late composer Stephen Sondheim in one of his final interviews.

On Tuesday, West Side Story secured seven Oscar nominations including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

And last week, the film earned five Bafta nods with DeBose again up for best supporting actress.

The feature also won three trophies during January’s low-key Golden Globes, which took place following a year in which the event faced heavy criticism over its lack of diversity.

