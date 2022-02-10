Search

10 Feb 2022

Kildare primary and secondary schools reminded to enter Texaco's children's art competition

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

10 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare primary and second level schools are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition this year is Monday, February 28.

Last year over 420 pupils from schools in Co. Kildare submitted entries to the Competition.

Now in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

Entries can use any type of paper, white, coloured, rough or smooth. The work submitted may be drawn or painted in pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, crayon, markers, pastel, watercolour, gouache, acrylics, oils, poster colour and collage. Alternatively, it may be a print created from a lino block, wood block or any other method, and your artwork can be submitted on canvas.

