Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Johnstown Garden Centre

Location: Johnstown

Premises open to the public, sales via our website, delivery by post. Shop online for all your home and garden products. We also have our huge range of Christmas decorations, trees and lights available for online order.

Come instore for essential items like bird food, fuel and the garden cafe is open for takeaway.



Website Address: www.johnstowngardencentre.ie

Facebook Page

McIntyre’s Jewellery Exchange

Location: Naas

We are a family-run business in Naas serving the local community for the past 25 years. Specialists in diamond and gold handmade jewellery. Chrismas shopping by private appointment. Gift ideas for all in store.

Premises open by appointment only, sales by phone, collection from premises.

Facebook Page

Phone Number: 045 897 123



Sensational Kids

Location: Kildare town

Not-for-profit social enterprise, Sensational Kids, has an online store, www.sensationalkids.ie, which offers a wide range of toys, books and other products that kids and parents alike will adore this Christmas. Each item has been carefully chosen to help nurture and foster children’s learning and development. 100% of the profits from the store go to subsidising therapy services including Occupational Therapy and Speech and Language Therapy for children of all abilities, including those with special needs. Sensational Kids provides these services in four locations across Ireland, one in each Province. Since its formation in 2007, the organization has helped almost 7,000 families around Ireland and saved them over €1.5million. Buying a toy or book from Sensational Kids makes a real difference to families throughout the country.

All of these great Christmas gifts are available now at www.sensationalkids.ie and will be delivered to your door.

Website: www.sensationalkids.ie

Click here to find us on Facebook



Kellys Newsagents

Location: Monasterevin

Local shop selling Lotto, helium balloons, toys, stationery, office services, greeting cards, novels, magazines, confectionery, ice cream, and gifts! Monasterevin 2021 calendar now in stock.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK





Farrell & Nephew

Location: Newbridge

Farrell and Nephew is a family run business, established in 1957. We stock books, children's books, national book tokens, schoolbooks, stationery, art & craft materials, teacher supplies and giftware for all occasions. We also offer a book ordering sevice,

Our doors may be closed but we’ve never been busier behind the scenes!! We’re about to begin some building works which will increase our floor space whist we are so excited for the end results, our access to our school book storage building will be limited for the duration of these works so please allow a day or two if placing any school book orders. The shop floor is not affected, just the storage unit so all other books, gifts, toys, stationery and art supplies are still available at a moment's notice looking forward to updating you all with the progress of the renovations and can’t wait to re open our doors to the wonderful people of Newbridge!

Shop online on our website or click and collect from shop.

Website: www.farrellandnephew.ie

Call 045 431708 or find us on Facebook.