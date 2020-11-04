Five@5 - the Kildare businesses continuing to operate during Level 5

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

BREMEE FLOWERS

Continuing to provide my wedding flowers service during Level 5

Free consultations can be arranged either by phone or Zoom in line with guidelines.

Facebook: Bremee flowers

Website. : www.bremeeflowers.com

Tel. : 0872356895

Email. : brendaeves57@gmail.com

Instagram: bremee57



Ted Johnsons



As suppliers of PPE & Workwear, Sanitation Supplies, Industrial & Household Maintenance Equipment, Heating Fuel, Pet Food, Agri Supplies, Plumbing & Electrical Supplies, Construction Tools & Equipment,

Ted Johnsons are classified as Essential Retailers and will remain open.

Please follow our safety measures in store at all times.

Ted Johnsons, Monread Road, Naas, Co. Kildare. T: 045-897285

E: sales@tedjohnsons.ie

W: www.tedjohnsons.ie Naas Town







Johnstown Garden Centre



How to shop at Johnstown Garden Centre during level 5 restrictions!

Home Delivery - order online for nationwide delivery within 2-3 working days.

Click & Collect - place your order online and we will notify you when this is ready to collect.

Our collection times are between 11am - 3pm Monday - Saturday.

Please do not arrive until you have been notified that your order is ready for collection.

Call & Collect - phone us with the items you wish to order, we will contact you once your order is ready to collect.

Please do not arrive until we notify you that your order is ready for collection.

Phone orders can be placed from 9am-4pm Monday - Saturday.

Order by phone on 045-879139

Or online

https://johnstowngardencentre.ie



Bang Naas



We are open for Takeaway. Our BANG HOME menu - available for takeaway collection & delivery, Thursday to Sunday. Call or text us to place your order 087-1081550

Visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bangrestaurantnaas to view full BANG HOME menu.



Indie Spice



Open for takeaway - Delivery and collection

Sun - Thurs 4pm-10pm, Fri & Sat 4pm - 11pm.

View our menu https://indiespicegrill.ie/naas/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/indiespicegrill