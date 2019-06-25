PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Derby Festival Rose 2019

Photos by Aishling Conway

Therese Sweeney from Kildare town was crowned the Kildare Derby Festival Rose on Friday night, June 21 at Studio One, Kildare Town.

Eighteen year-old Therese was representing Ironhills Equestrian.

Therese was picked from among 14 Derby Rose hopefuls by judges, guest Celebrity, Jenny Dixon (aka Kerrieanne in Fair City); Rose B O’Donoghue (Editor, Kildare Post); Dympna Murphy (KFM); Sarah Peppard (Leinster Leader); Aine Mangan (CEO intoKildare) and Liam O’Keefe (scrutineer).

Therese has a love of horses which she spoke about on stage, and has been competing in show-jumping, hunter trials and speed derby’s since she was 3-years-old. She completed an Equine Studies and Horsemanship course and is currently completing her British Horse Society exams which will allow her to teach horse riding. Therese also opened up about her struggles with anxiety and how she overcame it.

MC for the night was Susan Keogh of Newstalk, formerly KFM and from Kildare town.