Kildare Animal Foundation Volunteers, Denise and Eve Murphy, Esther Reddy, Carmel Oakes and ‘Freddie’, Áine Corcoran and ‘Bear’ Sinead Deering and ‘Harry’, Shay Corcoran, Anna Choiseul, pictured at the start of the 10th Annual Curragh Dog Walk, supporting the Kildare Animal Foundation, Sunday, December 30

Martin Nolan and ‘Rooster’

Nicola McGann and ‘Stella’, Alice Cross and ‘Tootsie’.

O’Neill family, Lorraine and ‘Misty’, Kevin and ‘Tiny’, and Danielle and ‘Daisy’

Paddy Phelan and ‘Molly’

Cooke family, Ava, George, Yvonne, Connor, and pet dog ‘Jessie’

Kate Gray with ’Shadel’, ‘Schuli’, and ‘Violet’

Wendy Murphy and ‘Emmie’

Emma Williams and John Russell, and ‘Murphy’

Ellie Boland, Denise Duffy, Rose Fennelly, and ‘Lady’, Paul Boland and ‘Pooch’

Dillon family, Ellie and ‘Millie’, Bernie, T J, Katie and ‘Bazil’, and Polly

Aisling O’Sullivan, and Sam Fagan, with ‘Bella’

Sheena Meagher and ‘Mister Fox’ and Peggy Keegan.

Sadbh Kelly and ’Stella’.

Emma Rowan and ‘Marley’, and Sharon Rowan and ‘Lucas’, pictured at the start of the 10th Annual Curragh Dog Walk, supporting the Kildare Animal Foundation, Sunday, December 30.

Mary Kavanagh and Trish Murphy and ‘Moose’

Kasia Brady and ‘Biscuit’ pictured at the start of the 10th Annual Curragh Dog Walk, supporting the Kildare Animal Foundation, Sunday, December 30.

Part of the huge crowd taking part in the 10th Annual Curragh Dog Walk, supporting the Kildare Animal Foundation, Sunday, December 30. Photo Tony Keane