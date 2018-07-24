PHOTO GALLERY: Charity Fun Run in aid of the Michael Mullan Cancer Fund
Mick Mullan from Eadestown is battling cancer for the third time
A big crowd turned up to support a fun run for the Michael Mullan cancer fund in Punchestown last Saturday, July 21.
Mick from Eadestown is battling cancer for the third time.
Fundraisers galore are organised to raise much-needed money for his treatment in the US.
