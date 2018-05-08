PHOTO GALLERY: Rathangan's Bluebells and Buskers raises over €8,500

The 2018 Bluebells and Buskers event has raised over €8,500 for the Rathangan Community Centre.

Held last Sunday May 6 at Killinthomas Woods, over 3,000 people basked in the glorious sun as they soaked in the musical talent dotted along the scenic paths.

The event was founded by the O'Loughlin family from Cappanargid in memory of their late father, Jimmy. A former county councillor, Jimmy loved walking in Kilinthomas Woods and he was also a supporter of the local community centre.

Chairman of the Rathangan Community (RYARC) Centre Committee, Paddy O'Loughlin said; "It was such a great day. The weather was brilliant and we had such a good turnout. Thanks to everyone for coming along, to all the buskers, the stewards and volunteers and everyone for all the support."

