PICTURES: Girls and boys give rugby a 'try' at Newbridge RFC

Enthusiastic youngsters have been turning out at Newbridge RFC in Rosetown, near Athgarvan, to give rugby ‘a try’ on Saturday mornings.

In line with government regulations, minis training has continued in a safe and socially distanced manner under recent lockdown restrictions. The club has thanked coaches and managers, parents and volunteer Covid-19 officers who have worked hard over the last couple of months to ensure that training sessions can go ahead in the open air.

Newbridge RFC has made great strides over the past number of years in building a girls minis section.

Some 40 girls between the ages of 7 and 12 now take part in fun rugby sessions at the club on Saturday mornings (10am) and Mondays (6pm). At the moment, girls at u14 and u16 level play and train in a combined team with Cill Dara and Portarlington.

No experience — of rugby or any other sports — is required to take part and all girls are welcome to come along with their friends.

The emphasis during the sessions is on having fun and building skills through games. The smiling faces and laughter at each session show that the youngsters are really enjoying the sport, which has grown exponentially for girls and women in Ireland over the last decade.

The girls section is coached by Stuart Kehoe, Laura Coates, John Molloy, and assistant coaches Amy Rushton and Tomás Hartnett, with assistance from Paul Treacey, Club Community Rugby Officer.

New players are always welcome. For the girls section, message Stuart Kehoe at 083 1061136 or make contact via the Newbridge RFC Facebook page. The last training session before Christmas is this Saturday at 10am, and training will resume after the Christmas break on Saturday, January 2.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY