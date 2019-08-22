Picture Gallery: The opening of the Old Hardware community cafe and shop in Narraghmore

Martin Heydon TD cutthe ribbon to officially open The Old Hardware, Narraghmore, last Saturday, August 17.

With the support of government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme and Kildare County Council, the Narraghmore Development Association have transformed the former village Hardware Store, which closed in 2005.

The new shop and tearoom provides a much needed meeting place for local residents, following the closure of the Narraghmore Post Office and shop in October 2018.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE