Picture Gallery: Mac & Norman Vintage Rally in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

The 17th annual Mac & Norman Vintage Rally in aid of the Irish Cancer Society took place on Sunday, August 18.

The rally started from Ann and Mac Sully's farmyard in Brannockstown, before proceeding through Two Mile House, Kilcullen and Kilgowan, where the drivers and volunteers enjoyed a buffet and took part in a charity auction.

The event has, over the years, raised hundreds of thousands of euros for the ICS.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE