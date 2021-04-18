KWWSPCA's Easter Photo Competition winners

We had a brilliant response to our Easter photo competition. Thank you so much for all your creative submissions of your wonderful pets. Some of the prize winners are included on this page, including the overall winning photo of beautiful Maia.

We are also very grateful to all the people who held sponsored walks over the Easter within their 5km to fundraise for the KWWSPCA. We really appreciate your great efforts and thank you.

The winners include:

Dog in Bluebells : Maia, owned by Hella Sangaran. Overall Winner

The Three Dogs: Ziggy, Harley and Milo, owned by Viv Revenboer

The Friendly Ferret: Snickers, owned by Solen O'Neill

The Jumping Cat: Molly, owned by Chiara Lane

Lively Lamb: Donncha and pet lamb, Sally, owned by Niall Murray

Easter Bunnies: Snowball and Hop owned by Caoimhe and Daire Phibbs



ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook