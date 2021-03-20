FASHION FIX: Great design makes for effortless dressing from this Irish fashion label

Easy silhouettes, muted colour palettes and great design best describes NAYA, an Irish designed fashion label.

Tap on the arrow in the top corner or swipe to go through the gallery of pictures

The new Spring Summer collection was launched recently and the brand continues to grow and develop its signature styling and collections.

Founded in 2012 with a capsule collection of eighty pieces for the home market, NAYA now produces a 200-piece collection selling internationally. Still retaining its original remit of effortless dressing for contemporary women, the collection has found an appreciative market in countries like Canada, Switzerland and of course, the UK.

The brand has redefined basics, blending modern silhouettes with a contemporary bohemian twist. Lines are easy, yet flattering. Using muted shades and modern silhouettes alongside fabric innovations and quirky details, the collection is unique. Its success lies in its adaptability – each piece can be worn for casual and smart day wear allowing women flexibility.

The colour palette allows for lots of mix and match permutations. Classic taupe, navy, khaki and black comprise the base for the SS21 collection but looks are often enlivened by splashes of bright colour or print. Fabrics are sourced and sewn with trusted partners with the highest standards in mind, and always under ethical conditions.

NAYA is one of the three collections owned by Chase Fashions. Lynda Heather, Colm O Rourke, Marc O Rourke and Helen Lynch are the owners of Chase and have many years combined experience in the Irish fashion industry.

NAYA is available nationwide in Ireland in leading independents nationwide as well as the UK, Switzerland and Canada.