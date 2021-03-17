PICTURES: Sallins goes green for St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day celebrations have been curtailed once again this year, but Sallins Business Association made sure that the town was decked out in green for the big day.

Local children hung shamrocks on the canal bridge, and a committee of volunteers added bunting to the bridge, church and playground entrance. Local businesses turned green by adding green filter lights to their presmises, and the canal bridge was also lit up green.

"Huge thanks to all the people who made these activities possible and gave up their time voluntarily to help make St. Patricks Day special for the people of Sallins; - BrianNaughton, Sharon Nolan, Tina Keating, Finnella Naughton, Cathryn Kelleher, Louise Higgins, Laura Maher, Stephen Kearney, Ger Loughlin, Alison Cummins, Carmel Kelly, Martina Caffrey Shannon, Kildare County Council, Mick Corley, Leinster Leader and all the local businesses who accepted the challenge of turning their businesses green," said a committee spokesperson.

"Remember it’s not too late for the children to enter our St. Patricks Day competition, simply send in a picture of yourself with your shamrock on the canal bridge or a picture of yourself dressed in green. We look forward to sharing on the entries with you here."

