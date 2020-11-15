PICTURES: Kildare woman sets up project to pair nursing home residents with pen pals

A Kildare woman has set up a fantastic new initiative to connect residents of nursing homes with pen pals around the country.

Stacey Fiat, who owns Blissful Wedding Décor, came up with the idea after reading an article about a nursing home in County Down which had put out an appeal for letters for its residents.

“I could see the joy on their faces and it really warmed my heart. After the year we’ve had I wanted to see if anyone in the Republic of Ireland done something similar. I wanted to help more elderly in nursing homes experience this kind of happiness and give them something to look forward to during these very difficult times,” she said.

“ Like many industries, the wedding industry was hugely affected by Covid. I was nearly fully booked for 2020 but was left with a handful of weddings. Instead of dwelling on something I couldn’t control, I decided to put my focus on something good and incredibly rewarding.”

On finding that no similar initiative existed in Ireland, Stacey set up The Pen Pal Project Ireland.

“I reached out to some of the local nursing homes in Kildare and when I got my first one on board, I created an Instagram account. Within three days we had 5,000 followers and over 2,500 people signed up to be paired with a pen pal,” she said.

“I wasn’t expecting such a large response in such a short amount of time. We are currently inundated with people looking to be paired up but unfortunately we can’t get them all paired up as we need more nursing homes on board.”

Some 15,000 people have now signed on to the project.

Sign up

Stacey is appealing to any nursing homes who would like to get involved to mail her at info@ blissfulweddingdecor.ie or see the Instagram account www.instagram.com/penpalprojectireland.

Stacey and photographer Aishling Conway recently paid a visit to Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas which has signed up to The Pen Pal Project Ireland, and where the residents are delighted to be receiving letters from around the country.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY