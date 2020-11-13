PICTURES: Fire breaks out at Donnelly Mirrors site in Naas this afternoon

Emergency services attended the scene of a blaze late this afternoon at Maudlins in Naas.

Fire broke out behind the site of the disused former Donnelly Mirrors site at the industrial estate near Junction 9 at the N7/M7 motorway.

Smoke and flames were visible to motorists and traffic was slow on nearby roads as a result.

Several units of the fire brigade attended the incident and the fire was extinguished by this evening.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY