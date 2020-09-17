Pictures: Live shows return to the Moat Theatre, Naas, with Norma Sheahan's Heal Your Hole

Live theatre returned to the Moat Theatre in Naas last Sunday evening, September 13, with actress and comedian Norma Sheahan’s show Heal Your Hole.

The theatre is ready to welcome back the public to shows, following current Covid-19 guidelines and making sure they feel safe and comfortable.

Upcoming events include music from John Forde and a fundraiser next weekend featuring Pete Kavanagh and Paddy and Saoirse Casey. All shows are now limited to 50 people, with table seating in operation.

For more, go to www.moattheatre.com to book a show today. Tickets are extremely limited at present and upcoming shows book out quickly.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY