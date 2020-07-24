PICTURES: Brian Dowling stops traffic at Newbridge petrol station cut price giveaway event

TV star and Rathangan native Brian Dowling stopped traffic today at Applegreen on Edward Street in Newbridge. He was on hand to launch the chain's birthday celebrations, offering cut-price fuel and sweets to customers.

Under the theme of ‘24/7’, the celebrations saw Ireland’s largest forecourt operator run a promotional sale of confectionary items for just 24c, as well as a fuel sale that offered fuel to customers at just 24.7c per litre for an hour each across a selection of 24 outlets across the country.

News of the deals spread quickly over social media and by word of mouth this afternoon, causing a build up of traffic in the vicinity of some petrol stations where the deals were on offer.

Pictures: Finbarr O'Rourke