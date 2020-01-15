PICTURES: Kildare's BT Young Scientists at the RDS

It was a busy and exciting time last week for budding young scientists from across County Kildare as 19 projects were on display at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, which ran from January 8-11.

The schools which were selected to represent Co Kildare in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020 included: Naas Community College, Patrician Brothers Secondary School in Newbridge, Newbridge College, Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane, Coláiste Naomh Mhuire, Clongowes Wood College, Celbridge Community School, Maynooth Education Campus, Coláiste Lorcáin, St Wolstan’s Community School, and Gael Cholaiste Chill Dara.

The Kildare students made up part of the 550 finalists who represented their school and community at the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Kildare had four winners among its entrants: Naas Community College’s Makeup Cost vs Makeup Quality project received an award under the Highly Commended category. The Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge, won first in the Technology Intermediate Group Category, receiving a special award from National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

Amelia Read from St Mary’s, Naas, came third in the Biological and Ecological Junior Individual category and her schoolmates Grace Moloney, Eimear Freeley and Aisling Hughes won an award under the Highly Commended category.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE

