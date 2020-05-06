PICTURES: All the style from the Punchestown Virtual Fillies

Fashionistas missing all the style and fun of Punchestown Races swapped the racetrack for their kitchen, garden, sitting room, bedroom and garden sheds for the Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day which was held on Friday last, May 1.

Leggings, tracksuits and loungewear were replaced with dresses, suits and stunning hats in a bid to create a virtual fashion competition for racegoers at home while also raising much needed funds for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The concept for the day was the brainchild of Kim Kelleher who owns Jingles, a hat shop and boutique in Naas.

“I just wanted to do something fun and positive and to help the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation at the same time. So, I asked a few other friends who love fashion and style if they would help me put it together. Gail Murphy of Gail’s Rails, Mr Naas Ball, Stuart from Stuart Select Style and Aileen O’Brien of O’Brien PR all joined me to help pull the competition together.

“In just a few days we managed to get over €5,500 of prizes together from lots of different companies who were very generous with their support. In fact, we got so many prizes we actually created four categories for stylish racegoers; Best Fab Filly, Best Fine Fella, Best Cool Couple and special prizes for fun and innovation.

“Huge thanks to Punchestown Racecourse for giving us the opportunity to do it, it has been a great experience and hopefully will raise lots of money for the charity”.

Several hundred people entered the competition with the entrants showing off their style on social media. All entrants donated just €4 by texting WECARE to 50300, the dedicated Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation fundraiser number.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation said, “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us and dressed up for the Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day. Every €16 that is raised funds one hour of home nursing care for a child with complex medical needs or who is at end of life. Because of Covid-19 we cannot go ahead with so many of our fundraisers and events that we had planned, and we now face a shortfall of €500,000.

“Our nurses and carers are still on the community frontline supporting 340 Jack & Jill families who need our help now more than ever. We are really touched that the community has come together to do this event for us. The Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day put the ‘fun’ back into fundraising!”

The winners in each category were as follows:

FAB FILLY WINNER: Linda Vittone Malone from Co Meath. Dress — Cherubina; Shoes — Midnight 00; Headpiece — Carol Kennelly Millinery

FINE FELLA WINNER: Damien O’Kane. Next Bow Tie, Vintage Shoes, River Island Hat — His Father-In-Law’s, Handkerchief — Handmade by himself.

COOL COUPLE WINNERS: Jo and Mabel Jackson, Aged 91 and 86 from Wicklow.

FUN & QUIRKY WINNER: Geraldine Walsh, from Kinsale, Co Cork. This lady was meant to be on a charity cycle on Friday. This was cancelled due to Covid-19, but she still cycled 119k within her 2k radius! Then she came home and got dolled up for Fab Fillies Day and decided to have a bit of fun and dress up in a toilet roll dress. Other top and skirt — Elaine O’Brien Design; Shoes — Penneys; Headpiece — Hattitude Kinsale, Co Cork.

The Prizes

Fab Filly Winner:

One night B&B in the stunning Five Star Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney

€250 Gift Voucher for Jingles

€100 Gift Voucher for an Image Consultancy Service with Gail’s Rails

€100 Voucher for Lips & P’s Boutique, Naas

€150 Gift Voucher Skinshop.ie

€200 Gift Voucher Liz Collins Boutique

CLUSE Watch

€250 Gift Voucher for Makescents.ie – The Home of Jenny Glow & Just Jack

Free Dress Rental of any Dress from Dressmeuprentals

Afternoon Tea & Prosecco for 2 at The G Hotel

€100 Gift Voucher Aria Boutique, Naas

Hugh Statham Jewellers, Naas - Bronze allure pendant and earrings



Fab Filly (Runner-up):

Montgomery Millinery Headpiece

€150 Gift Voucher Ruby Rouge, Gorey

€100 Gift Voucher Don’t Call Me Dear

€100 Gift Voucher & A Pair of Victoria Cruz Earrings John Ross Jewellers



Fab Filly (3rd Place):

Millinery Madness Headpiece

€100 Gift Voucher Marion’s of Boyle

€100 Gift Voucher Harper.ie

Necklace, Earrings & Bracelet from Newbridge Silverware



Fine Fella Winner:

€200 Gift Voucher for Richie Whelan’s Menswear

Fox & Ox Apparel Shirt

CLUSE Watch

Mondello (BMW Experience worth €229)

€100 Gift Voucher The Monread

Vintage Chocolate Gents Secrid Mini Wallet from Hugh Statham’s Jewellers



Fine Fella (Runner-up):

€100 Gift Voucher Richie Whelan’s Menswear

Lock 13 - €50 Voucher + 12 Mixpack of Kildare Brew Beer



Fine Fella (3rd Place):

€100 Gift Voucher Richie Whelan’s Menswear

Gastro 101 €50 Gift Voucher



Cool Couple Winners:

1 Night B&B for 2 at the Osprey Hotel

Punchestown Annual Badge x 2

Afternoon Tea for 2 at Killashee House Hotel

Moat Theatre 1 Year Patronage

€200 Gift Voucher The Tuckmill Gallery

€80 Voucher for Lemon Grass Restaurant & Bottle of Wine



Cool Couple (Runner-up):

€100 Gift Voucher The Monread



Cool Couple (3rd Place):

Nude Wine Company – Giftbox of Wine delivered to your door



Special Prizes for Fun and Innovation!

Cathriona’s - €50 Gift Voucher

Browns of Naas - €50 Gift Voucher

Alan Keville - Alan Keville Hair - €50 Gift Voucher

Wink – Gift Voucher

Fabucci - €70 Gift Voucher

Blanc Quigley – Shampoo & Conditioner

Crave Boutique - €100 Gift Voucher

Hand Car Wash Naas – Mini Valet

Bouchon – Bottle of Wine & €50 Gift Voucher