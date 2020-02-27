PICTURES: Burt Reynolds biography launched by Naas librarian Wayne Byrne

Naas author Wayne Byrne's new book — a biography of Hollywood screen legend Burt Reynolds — was launched last week at Naas library. The event featured a question and answer session and among the attendees was Film Ireland journalist, Paul Farren.

Burt Reynolds On Screen is the first critical overview of the Hollywood legend who was once the number one box office star in the world for five consecutive years. He did this thanks to films such as Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit and Sharky’s Machine.

Byrne, a librarian for Kildare County Council and journalist for Hot Press magazine, wrote The Cinema of Tom DiCillo, which was released in 2017, as his first book.

The local author, who began his writing career as a film critic for the Leinster Leader, discovered his passion for film in the long-gone video shops of Naas.

Wayne’s film education came from the likes of Hollywood Nights in Poplar Square and Screen Test on the Dublin Road, both in Naas.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE