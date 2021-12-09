PICTURES: Christmas lights turned on in Naas, Co Kildare

The festive lights were switched on Naas last weekend.
Though the pandemic restrictions cast a shadow over the official unveiling of Christmas, it was nevertheless a joyous and atmospheric occasion with marketgoers attending the event as well. The market will continue this Saturday, December 11, from early morning. The stall holders reported a brisk trade on the last two Saturdays. Technology allows the lights to change colour to reflect the occasion.
On Sunday, after Naas’ footballers great success in the championship against Blessington, the lights were changed to blue and white at the push of a button.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
