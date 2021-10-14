PICTURES: Clane Musical and Dramatic Society back on stage at the Westgrove Hotel

As both of Clane Musical & Dramatic Society (CMDS)’s two plays Babel’s in Arms by David Ives and Round and Round the Garden by Alan Ayckbourn drew to a close in The Westgrove Hotel last Saturday and Sunday night, the audiences whooped and hollered and rose to their fee to give a resounding standing ovation to the casts.

Chairperson Elaine Moore O’Donohoe thanked Bonnie and Aoife of the Westgrove Hotel and all their staff for the considerable help and support afforded the society in the lead up to the plays and during the run.

She also thanked both directors — Robert Gallagher who directed Babel’s in Arms and Sadie O’Reilly who directed Round and Round the Garden, together with front of house staff Anne Noonan, Fiona Shirran and Michele Kelly.

The Society was also very grateful to Marron’s Pharmacy and Anne Noonan, joint booking agents and to the print media, especially the Leinster Leader and Aishling Byrne, for coverage for the event.

Legally Blonde

And, as with all good things, the plays have come to an end and the Society looks forward to 2022 when Legally Blond will be staged in The Abbey. Auditions will be held early in November and anyone interested in attending auditions should watch CMDS Facebook page for further information.

PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY