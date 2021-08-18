PICTURE GALLERY: Des Hopkins Jazz Band gig at the Moat Theatre, Naas

The Des Hopkins Jazz Band played the Moat Theatre last weekend as part of the '18 To 18' series of government-supported gigs, which will run until mid-September. The 50-seater shows are sold out, but you the concerts will be streamed on the Moat Theatre YouTube page.
PICTURES: PAUL O'ROURKE
