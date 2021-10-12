Pictures: Retirement of principal Eddie Collins and secretary Sheila Walsh from St Farnan's, Prosperous

St Farnan’s Post Primary in Prosperous marked a double retirement recently.
Principal Eddie Collins stepped down from his role after 17 years at the school, over 10 of them as principal. He had previously served as deputy principal at St Farnan’s, after teaching in County Dublin VEC for over 18 years.
Sheila Walsh, school secretary, also retired on Friday, October 1. She had worked in St Farnan’s for 29 years, and Mr Collins said ‘her commitment to our school and her work ethic will be a hard act to follow’.
He said that he had had ‘a wonderful, fulfilling 17 years’ at St Farnan’s, and is looking forward to the next chapter.Andrew Purcell has been appointed as the new principal at the Prosperous secondary school.
A celebration was held in the school to mark the retirements, and presentations were made to both Mr Collins and Mrs Walsh.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
