10/10/2021

PICTURES: Awards night at Piper's Hill College, Naas

Congratulations to all!

An awards ceremony was held in Piper’s Hill College, Naas, acknowledging the achievements of students who excelled in the Leaving Certificate 2021.

Nine students at the school achieved in excess of 600 CAO points in the exams, and two of those attained the maximum 625 points.

Of the 18 Leaving Certificate Applied students who did the exam this year, 11 received the highest award of distinction, which was an exceptional outcome for the class.

“The entire Piper’s Hill College community of students, staff and parents are immensely proud of the achievements of all 180 students who completed in Piper’s Hill College this year,” said principal Caroline Herity.

The awards were presented by Ms Herity to Ciara Kennedy and Emikly Varwijk who got 625 points each, are studying law with social justice and biomedical and health life science respectively, both at UCD.

Those who attained in excess of 600 points were Luke Donegan (now studying theoretical physics at TCD), Kaitlyn Miley (physiotherapy UCD), Orla Mas Mollinedo (English, geography, psychology NUIG), Stephanie Roche (biomedical science NUIG), Jessica Gallagher (politics and international relations UCD), Sadie Byrne (economics and maths TCD) and Mathew Morrin, who’s moving to France to teach english for the year and plans to study international relations.

Samantha Corrigan got the highest academic achievement (97% with distinction), who’s now studying travel and tourism at Liberties College.

Those who also achieved distinctions were : Dorin Briciac (PLC advertising and graphic design, Crumlin College); Matias Sebastian Mora Mereles (carpentry apprenticeship); Chloe Doran (PLC); Michael Dunne (apprenticeship Dennison Trailers); Sean Gaines (apprenticeship barber); Jack Higgins (PLC Liberties College pharmacy retail); Hernich Kifu Mogabin (PLC in operations and hospitality); Ali Murray (PLC art portfolio preparation St Conleths); Darragh O’Brien (apprenticeship sandblasting) and Timothy Osarabo (PLC music performance Ballyfermot).

