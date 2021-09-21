Four young Kildare artists honoured in Texaco Children's Art Competition

Four Kildare students have won top prizes in this year’s 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, the results of which were delayed until now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the 9-11 years age category, Mae Cowper-Gray (11), a pupil at Scoil Bhríde, Kilcullen, won first prize for her pastel and oil crayon portrait entitled Missing Ella (Lockdown Loneliness). Her work is described by final adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle as “successful in eliciting the sympathy of the viewer — an unusually effective image of a mood for a young artist to convey.”
In addition, three Kildare winners each won Special Merit Awards for artworks that Professor McGonagle said, “demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination.”
They were Lorna Fokam (15) from Maynooth Post Primary; Sophie Chew (12) from Presentation Girls School, Maynooth and Ellen Tierney (12) from Caragh National School, Naas.
No strangers to the competition, Lorna and Sophie have both won Special Merit Awards on previous occasions, in 2018 and last year, respectively.
The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.