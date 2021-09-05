Search

05/09/2021

PICTURES: Kildare Holstein Friesian Club field evening and awards

Kildare Holstein Friesian Club (KHFC) held a field evening on the farm of Larry Hannon, Ballitore on Tuesday, August 24, kindly sponsored by Progressive Genetics.

Master Judge for stock-judging on the evening was Tom Kelly of the renowned Monamore herd. It was a terrific evening with the weather complimenting the event.

Winners all round
Presentations were made on the night to recent winners of the FBD herd competition judged by Mervyn Eager Chris Mullaly and Trevor Hanley.

31 herds took part in the competition at the beginning of July.

The overall winner of the FBD herd competition was Victor Jackson, Kiltegan.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE

