WEATHER: 'above normal' rain in the Met Éireann weather forecast

Rain is set to fall at 'above normal' levels in some Irish counties in the coming days, according to a weather forecast from Met Éireann.

In its farming foreacast Met Éireann said rainfall over the past week has been well below average over Munster with less than 20% of normal rainfall contributing to drought conditions. However rain is on the way in the coming days.

"There will be several frontal systems bringing rainfall closer to normal or perhaps above normal in some coastal counties," says Met Éireann.

Rain charts up to Monday, July 30 show all of the country getting rain from Thursday onwards with heavy falls in parts. SEE GALLERY WITH THIS STORY.

The rain may not be enough to fully address soil moisture deficits over Leinster and Muster which have led to drought conditions.

"The expected rainfall this coming week will further reduce soil moisture deficits to around 30 to 60mm over parts of the west, northwest and possibly southeastern areas with drought conditions likely to persist in inland parts of Munster," says Met Éireann.

Suprisingly, sunshine amounts have been generally below average in most areas this past week. Only in the southwest were sunshine hours close to normal but the bulk of the country saw sunshine hours between 50 to 80% of normal. The northwest only 30% of normal sunshine hours were recorded up to Tuesday, July 24.

Met Éireann says the coming week will see below normal sunshine amounts as several frontal troughs track across the country.