Sophie Maher, Leah Noonan and Sadhbh Kelly

Brian Dowling, Aisling McKenna, Ann McKenna and Claire Mullally

Brian Dowling and Anna Geary

Ellie Roche, Tadhg Moran, Holly Roche and Lily Moran

The Dowling Family remember their mother today as they cheer on the runners at "Run for Rosie" in Rathangan (Brian Dowling with his sisters Michelle, Valerie, Aoife, Tracey, Paula and Tara)

Brian Dowling and Anna Geary get the crowd warmed up

Sadhbh Kelly, Leah Noonan and Sophie Maher entertain the crowd with Baby Shark

Brian Dowling with Maura Mangan and Ann Mullally

The Dowling Family remember their mother today as they cheer on the runners at "Run for Rosie" in Rathangan (Brian Dowling with his sisters Michelle, Valerie, Aoife, Tracey, Paula and Tara alongside Anna Geary)

Majella, Sean and Cathal Harris with Mary Murphy and Clodagh Sheridan

Helen Talbot, Pamela Dowd, Fiona Hayden, Sadhbh Kelly, Lean Noonan, Aisling Donoghue and Laura Raleigh

Geraldine Cusack, Miriam Malone and Irene Lynam

Ray, Sinead, Dan and Louisa Goggins