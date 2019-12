Adam and Edwina Shields

Adam with Edwina and her Granny Noeleen

Mother of the Groom Sue with Mother of the Bride Rose

Adam and Edwina with parents Rose and Eddie Donovan and Sue and Bob Shields

Adam and Edwina Shields with Adams Family at Celebridge Manor Hotel

Adam and Edwina with their son Fionn Shields

Adam and Edwina with their son Fionn

Adam and Edwina with their son Fionn at his naming ceremony which was apart of the wedding

Edwina with her parents Rose and Eddie Donovan, brother Justin and wife Selina

Edwina with her parents Rose and Eddie Donovan from Straffan