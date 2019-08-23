Pictures: Viking Day at Kildare town library

Medieval family fun

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A family fun Viking Day took place in Kildare town library on Saturday last, August 17.

PICTURES: TONY KEANE

Read also: Auditions taking place for 'Aladdin' Christmas Panto at the Moat Theatre, Naas